Ahmedabad 9-year-old girl falls into 20-foot open drain, search continues
India
A nine-year-old girl accidentally fell into a 20-foot-deep open drain on Narol-Pirana Road in Ahmedabad while her mother was paying a rickshaw fare.
Emergency teams have been searching for around seven hours, but she still has not been found.
BSF to assess drain conditions
Rescue efforts kicked off at 4pm with police and fire crews searching the area and even checking a nearby pumping station.
Officials say Border Security Force personnel would be sent into the drain to assess the water's depth and conditions before the search proceeds further.
"We will continue the search until we find her," said Maninagar Fire Station Officer Pravin Singh Solanki, as everyone hopes for good news soon.