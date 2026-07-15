Air India crash report to be ready by October: AAIB 

The AAIB said the investigation is not just a domestic matter but an internationally governed inquiry under the Chicago Convention and Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

"Article 26 obligates the State in which the accident occurs to institute an inquiry into the circumstances of the accident."

"Thus, the inquiry is not confined to an internal municipal exercise but assumes the character of an internationally structured, treaty-governed investigation," the AAIB said.