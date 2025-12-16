Next Article
Ahmedabad: Father-daughter duo rescued from borewell after 7-hour ordeal
India
A 19-year-old girl in Ahmedabad accidentally fell into a 60-foot borewell, and her dad jumped in to help but got stuck too.
Locals quickly called the fire brigade, who launched a rescue operation to pull them both out.
Thankfully, they made it out and were taken straight to Sola Civil Hospital.
Quick-thinking rescue team and site safety under review
The rescue was tricky since the borewell was narrow and filled with water, but firefighters managed by lowering one of their own down with ropes.
Now, officials are checking if proper safety measures were in place at the site where the father and daughter worked as gardeners.
The incident happened at a Jain derasara in Chandlodiya.