Ahmedabad man rapes minor boy at mosque
India
A 23-year-old man, Noman Sheikh, was arrested in Ahmedabad for allegedly raping a seven-year-old boy at the Makhdoom Saheb Mosque.
Police say Sheikh lured the child onto the mosque rooftop under the pretense of teaching him namaz.
The young boy is now receiving medical care for serious injuries.
Police are now investigating Sheikh's background
The incident sparked outrage in the neighborhood, with locals expressing outrage and assisting authorities during the reconstruction process, and police immediately arrested Sheikh—who reportedly has prior cases of assault registered against him.
Authorities are now investigating his background further and making sure the child gets both medical and psychological support.