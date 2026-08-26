Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train costs rise from 1.1L/cr to 2.1L/ cr
India
The Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train just got a major price hike, with costs jumping from ₹1.1 lakh crore to ₹2.1 lakh crore.
This big-budget upgrade was presented to the Cabinet on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, and covers the 508-km high-speed corridor connecting two major cities.
Ahmedabad-Mumbai delays push costs and timelines
Delays in getting land in Maharashtra and slow train deliveries from Japan have pushed both costs and timelines higher.
The first phase should roll out by August 2027, but full completion is now expected by 2030.
Most funding so far has come from JICA and budgetary allocation, with more support likely needed as India also plans to start making its own high-speed trains.