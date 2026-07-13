Ahmedabad plants 361,000 saplings in 1 hour, sets Guinness record
Ahmedabad made history this weekend, setting a Guinness World Record by planting 361,000 saplings in just one hour at Bhadaj.
Over 25,000 volunteers joined forces using the Miyawaki method, famous for growing super-dense mini-forests, to cover a massive 76,000 square meters with native plants and give the city's green cover a big boost.
Mission targets 17,500,000 indigenous trees
This record is part of an even bigger mission: planting 12,500,000 trees in Gandhinagar constituency and 5,000,000 more across Ahmedabad.
The event saw Union Home and Cooperation Minister and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha MP Amit Shah and state leaders pitching in alongside students, NGOs, NCC cadets, and local groups.
The focus on indigenous plants isn't just about numbers: it's about cleaner air and richer biodiversity for everyone living in the city.