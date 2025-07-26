Next Article
Ahmedabad student dies by suicide; CCTV shows her swinging keychain
A Class 10 student in Ahmedabad died after jumping from her school's fourth floor on July 24.
CCTV captured her quietly entering the lobby and swinging a keychain before the incident.
She was rushed to a hospital but sadly passed away later that night.
Investigating the matter
Police are treating this as an accidental death and have started investigating, talking to teachers and classmates who were there.
The student had recently returned to school after being on leave for depression, according to medical records.
Her family was reportedly out of town at the time, and police plan to speak with her close friends next.