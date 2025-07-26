Next Article
India grounding Rafale jets? PIB busts viral rumor
Heard the buzz about India grounding its Rafale jets? Turns out, it's just a rumor.
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) called out claims from a Pakistani YouTube channel named 'Global Times Pakistan' as totally baseless and confirmed on July 26, 2025, that all Rafale jets are up and running.
PIB also reminded everyone to trust official sources instead of random internet chatter.
Meanwhile, India is buying more Rafale jets
While rumors swirl, India is actually ramping up its air power—approving the purchase of 26 new Rafale-M fighter jets for the Navy, worth around ₹63,000 crore.
These will join the Air Force's existing fleet of 36 Rafales and show just how serious India is about keeping its defense strong—and not letting misinformation get in the way.