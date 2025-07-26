Idol installation at Delhi Tirupati temple raises corruption, misconduct questions
At the TTD Sri Balaji Mandir in New Delhi, some staff and priests tried to secretly install a 'Naga' idol from Visakhapatnam without getting the proper permissions.
The idol even had special Puja done before the planned installation, but other team members noticed and quickly reported it, stopping things before they went further.
Investigation has connected attempt to special officer K Rama Rao
Now, TTD's Vigilance Department is looking into what happened and has connected the attempt to Special Officer K Rama Rao.
The investigation has grown to include possible corruption and misconduct among temple staff.
Since its opening in 2013, this temple has been implied to follow strict rules—so this incident is raising big questions about oversight.
Authorities say they're working on fixing these gaps and making sure protocols are followed going forward.