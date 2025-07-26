Next Article
Kedarnath route blocked by landslides; 1,600 pilgrims stranded
Heavy overnight rain in Uttarakhand triggered landslides near Kedarnath, blocking the main trek route and sending water and debris into nearby villages.
Early Saturday morning, over 1,600 stranded pilgrims were safely evacuated in a coordinated rescue effort.
Rescue operations underway
District officials, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, quickly cleared blocked paths and set up relief camps with food, shelter, and medical help.
As cleanup continues with JCBs clearing debris, about 700 more people are being brought to safety.
The focus remains on making sure everyone in the area is safe and cared for.