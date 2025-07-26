Who controls Bengal's universities? Governor moves SC over VCs issue
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is planning to ask the Supreme Court who actually has the final say over state universities—the governor as chancellor, or Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government.
This comes after months of disagreements about picking vice-chancellors (VCs).
The latest meeting on university issues saw some VCs skip out, blaming interference from the higher education department and tough campus situations.
Several major universities still don't have permanent VCs
Because of this ongoing standoff, several major universities still don't have permanent VCs, leaving big decisions stuck on hold.
Bose has approved 19 VCs but disagreed with Banerjee's picks for 17 others, sending his concerns to the Supreme Court.
Even after a special panel tried to break the deadlock, there's still no agreement.