Who controls Bengal's universities? Governor moves SC over VCs issue India Jul 26, 2025

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is planning to ask the Supreme Court who actually has the final say over state universities—the governor as chancellor, or Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government.

This comes after months of disagreements about picking vice-chancellors (VCs).

The latest meeting on university issues saw some VCs skip out, blaming interference from the higher education department and tough campus situations.