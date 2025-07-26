Next Article
Noida woman accuses partner of repeated rape, coercive conversion
A 30-year-old woman in Noida has accused her live-in partner of repeatedly raping her and pressuring her to convert to his religion for marriage.
They met while working together at his salon in Sector 121, and after moving in together, she says he pressured her to change her faith as a condition for marrying him.
Woman lives with daughter, is separated from husband
The woman filed a complaint at Sector 113 police station, and an FIR has been registered.
Police say the accused is absconding and no arrests have been made yet. The investigation is ongoing as officers look into allegations of sexual assault and coercion.
The woman currently lives with her daughter in Noida while separated from her husband.