Rajasthan school collapse: Minister takes 'moral responsibility,' audit ordered India Jul 26, 2025

A government school building in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday, July 25, 2025, leaving seven kids dead and 28 others hurt.

The state's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, said he takes moral responsibility—turns out the school wasn't even on the repair list, despite earlier claims that fixes had been made.