Rajasthan school collapse: Minister takes 'moral responsibility,' audit ordered
A government school building in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district collapsed on Friday, July 25, 2025, leaving seven kids dead and 28 others hurt.
The state's Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, said he takes moral responsibility—turns out the school wasn't even on the repair list, despite earlier claims that fixes had been made.
Budget to repair unsafe schools doubles to ₹175 crore
After the tragedy, the Union Education Ministry ordered urgent safety audits for schools across India.
Dilawar also announced the repair budget will double to ₹175 crore this year, and promised faster action to fix risky buildings so something like this doesn't happen again.