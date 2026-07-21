Ahmedabad youth stage large protests demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Police, led by Joint Commissioner Niraj Kumar Badgujar, detained more than 150 protesters for not having permission.

Activist Swati Goswami, among those held early on, called out issues like exam paper leaks and school closures.

Even after arrests and heavy police presence, groups kept returning to chant "Dharmendra Pradhan istifaa do," making this one of Ahmedabad's biggest recent protests.

Most detainees were released after 9pm.