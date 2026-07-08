Ahobilam temple hair auction sparks YSRCP TDP row in Allagadda
India
A fight over the auction of donated hair at Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple has stirred up political drama in Allagadda, Kurnool.
Former MLA Gangula Brijendra Nath Reddy from YSR Congress Party accused current Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya and her family of blocking temple hair sales to pocket commissions.
Akhila Priya denies allegations, offers resignation
Akhila Priya rejected the charges as baseless and publicly challenged Reddy to prove them, offering to resign as MLA and leave politics if he does.
She also demanded a public apology if he can't back up his claims.
With tensions rising, police have stepped up security in the area.