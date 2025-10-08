Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Significance, rituals, and shubh muhurat
Ahoi Ashtami lands on October 13 this year, just before Diwali.
It's a special day when moms across India fast for their children's health, happiness, and long lives—a tradition that really puts the spotlight on maternal love and protection.
Rituals of the festival
Moms wake up early, take a holy bath, and then fast all day—no food or water—until the stars come out around 6:30pm.
They draw or put up a picture of Ahoi Mata, adding seven dots or little figures to represent their kids.
The main puja happens between 6:07pm and 7:20pm and the fast ends once the stars or moon are spotted.
Legend behind the festival
The festival's roots are in a legend about a woman who accidentally killed a lion cub and, as a result, lost her seven children. After fasting and praying to Goddess Ahoi, she got them back.
So, Ahoi Ashtami is all about honoring a mother's devotion and the hope for divine protection over kids.
Some people also take a holy dip for extra blessings.