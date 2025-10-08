RTI reveals 1-third ventilators in major Delhi hospitals are broken

An RTI filed in 2025 shows that nearly a third of ventilators in major Delhi government hospitals are out of order—92 out of 297. This affects critical care at places like Maulana Azad Medical College, Lok Nayak, and more, raising real concerns about emergency care in the city.

Lok Nayak Hospital has the biggest shortfall Lok Nayak Hospital has the biggest shortfall, with over 70 ventilators down.

In its main emergency unit, only two out of seven ventilators work, and in the Emergency ICU, just 10 out of 21 are usable.

This situation could potentially put a lot of pressure on doctors and impact patients who need urgent support.

Equipment issues run deep Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital reports all 25 of its ICU ventilators are working, and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital has only one faulty unit out of 13.

But even big hospitals like Lok Nayak and Govind Ballabh Pant have just one working MRI machine each, showing equipment issues run deep.