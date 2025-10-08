Amit Shah switches to Zoho Mail, urges others to follow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just switched his official email to Zoho Mail, an Indian service.
He announced his new ID—amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in—on Wednesday (October 8, 2025), asking everyone to use it from now on.
This move comes amid India's broader push for homegrown tech and digital independence.
The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative
The government is encouraging officials to use Indian platforms instead of foreign ones, as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.
It's all about boosting local tech and keeping more control over digital tools.
Concerns over data safety
Not everyone is convinced this is the safest option.
CPM MP John Brittas has questioned if switching from the government-run NIC email system to a private company like Zoho could put sensitive data or government autonomy at risk.