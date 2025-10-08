Amit Shah switches to Zoho Mail, urges others to follow India Oct 08, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah just switched his official email to Zoho Mail, an Indian service.

He announced his new ID—amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in—on Wednesday (October 8, 2025), asking everyone to use it from now on.

This move comes amid India's broader push for homegrown tech and digital independence.