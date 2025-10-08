Next Article
Punjab Police bust Pakistan-linked drug, hawala racket in Ferozepur
Punjab Police just took down a big drug and hawala syndicate with links to Pakistan, arresting two main suspects in Ferozepur.
The Crime Investigation Agency led the operation, seizing over 5kg of heroin and over ₹29 lakh in cash.
The two arrested—Sajan and Resham—were reportedly handling heroin deliveries and illegal money transfers in the area.
Police digging deeper to find more people connected to network
Police have filed charges under the NDPS Act and are digging deeper to find more people connected to this network.
DGP Gaurav Yadav said the team is determined to disrupt these operations, as part of Punjab's ongoing efforts to stop cross-border drug smuggling and keep local communities safer.