Punjab Police bust Pakistan-linked drug, hawala racket in Ferozepur India Oct 08, 2025

Punjab Police just took down a big drug and hawala syndicate with links to Pakistan, arresting two main suspects in Ferozepur.

The Crime Investigation Agency led the operation, seizing over 5kg of heroin and over ₹29 lakh in cash.

The two arrested—Sajan and Resham—were reportedly handling heroin deliveries and illegal money transfers in the area.