PM Modi launches Mumbai One app for integrated transport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched Mumbai One, a new app that brings together 11 public transport services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Now, you can use one app to plan and pay for trips on metros, monorails, local trains, and busses in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and more.
The launch happened alongside the opening of Navi Mumbai International Airport and a new stretch of Mumbai Metro.
How the app works
Mumbai One lets you buy a single digital ticket for your entire journey—no more juggling cash or standing in long queues.
Just enter where you're starting and where you want to go, and the app shows you routes, interchanges, and fares.
You also get real-time updates on delays, alternate routes, and even info on tourist spots. There's an SOS button too, for extra safety.
A unified ticketing system
This is the first time in nearly 20 years that Mumbai's public transport has a unified ticketing system.
The app is designed to make commuting simpler and more efficient.