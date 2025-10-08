J&K: Major counter-terrorism operations continue in Rajouri, Udhampur after gunfight 

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have launched two major counter-terrorism operations in the Rajouri and Udhampur districts. The operations were launched after receiving intelligence about the movement of heavily armed terrorists in these areas. The first operation started in Rajouri district, under the jurisdiction of Kandi Police Station, where a fierce gunfight erupted between terrorists and the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Operation details Gunfight in Rajouri district The gunfight in Rajouri started on Tuesday night after security forces received credible intelligence about three to four heavily armed terrorists hiding in the Beeranthub area. A joint team of security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation to locate and neutralize the threat. As they tightened the cordon, terrorists opened fire, leading to an intense gun battle.

Second operation Second operation in Udhampur district The second counter-terrorism operation is underway in the rugged terrain of Dharni Top in Udhampur district's Basantgarh area. Security forces received reliable intelligence about three suspected terrorists moving through this remote area's dense forest. A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, and paramilitary forces was quickly deployed to neutralize this threat. According to the officials, of now, there is no report of any casualties during the firing between the terrorists and security forces.