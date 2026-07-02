AI audit exposes ₹2Cr scam by 3 constables in Bastar
India
An AI-powered audit just uncovered a nearly ₹2 crore salary scam in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, where three constables managed to quietly siphon off funds for almost three years by tampering with digital payroll records at the Jagdalpur police office.
Police's 1st AI audit triggers arrests
This was reportedly the first time the police used AI to check salaries, analyzing data for about 2,000 staff.
Officials shared that these tools helped spot irregularities that had slipped through before because of frequent staff changes and payroll tweaks.
The accused have now been booked under forgery and cheating charges and sent to judicial custody.