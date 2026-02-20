'AI can't yet fix Delhi's traffic': Rishi Sunak

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a light-hearted comment about Delhi's notorious traffic during a joint session at the British High Commission, which was part of the events surrounding the India AI Impact Summit. He said, "AI can do many things, as we've heard this week, but it can't yet fix Delhi's traffic." The remark was made after he arrived late to the session due to heavy traffic congestion in the city.

AI advancements Sunak lauds India as rising AI superpower Sunak also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India a rising AI superpower. He said India has moved into "one of the medal positions as an AI superpower in the world," according to Stanford University's global rankings. The former PM noted that India has leapfrogged the UK in this race, although he couldn't resist a cheeky comment about England's lead in ICC test rankings.

Light-hearted moment 'Great son of UK, great son of India' During the summit, UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy introduced Sunak as "a great son of the United Kingdom and also a great son of India." To this, Sunak corrected him with a smile: "Son-in-law," which drew laughter from the audience. Lammy also spoke about his own Indian roots, revealing that his great-grandmother was from Calcutta.

