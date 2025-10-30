AI, computational thinking to be part of school curriculum
Starting in the 2026-27 school year, students from Class 3 onward will learn about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking (CT) as part of their regular curriculum.
The goal is to help kids build real-world tech skills—like critical thinking, problem-solving, and using technology responsibly—so they're ready for the future.
Curriculum development
The Education Ministry is teaming up with CBSE, NCERT, and experts like Professor Karthik Raman from IIT Madras to design these lessons.
Teachers will get special training through NISHTHA modules, and all learning materials should be set by December 2025.
This new curriculum follows the National Education Policy 2020 and draws on international analysis for perspective, while being tailored to India's needs.