India's 'Trishul' war drill to test combat readiness rattles Pakistan

India has launched a major tri-service military exercise, 'Trishul,' along the Pakistan border. The 12-day drill will continue till November 10 and is aimed at testing the preparedness of Indian forces in a post-Operation Sindoor scenario. The exercise involves special forces commandos, missile batteries, warships, and attack aircraft such as Rafale and Sukhoi Su-30. It will include simulated offensive strikes to assess India's military readiness.

Military display Trishul exercise to be conducted in Gujarat, Rajasthan The Trishul exercise is India's first major military drill since Operation Sindoor six months ago. It will be conducted mainly in Gujarat and Rajasthan, with a focus on the Kutch region, a potential new flashpoint with Pakistan. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier warned Pakistan against trying to illegally occupy India's half of Sir Creek, a disputed strip of water between Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and Pakistan.

Defense readiness Army deploys T-90 battle tanks, BrahMos missile units The Trishul exercise is intended to send a clear message to Pakistan that India is prepared to defend its territory and continue from where Operation Sindoor left off in May. The Army has deployed T-90 battle tanks, BrahMos missile units, and Akash missile defense system units for the exercise. The indigenously designed Prachand attack helicopter has also been deployed for the exercise.

Strategic deployment Navy, IAF deploy top assets for Trishul exercise The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its top fighter jets, the French-made Rafale and Russian Sukhoi Su-30, along with Sea Guardian and Heron drones. Meanwhile, the Navy has sent Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri-class frigates as well as an array of fast-attack assets. The exercise will also see boots on the ground, such as Para SF, special forces battalions of the Army's Parachute Regiment, and Marine Commandos (MARCOS) from the Navy.