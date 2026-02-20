AI Impact Summit 2026: Pichai, Altman meet Modi

There were some major reveals: several companies showcased new products, while Google announced a $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam along with new undersea cables. Tata Group is teaming up with OpenAI to build a massive data center, and India rolled out a $1.1 billion fund to boost homegrown AI startups.

US-India Pax Silica agreement to be a game changer

This summit isn't just about tech hype—it's about making AI accessible, affordable, and secure for everyone.

The US-India Pax Silica agreement aims to keep global AI supply chains safe.

If you're into tech or startups, these moves could shape the future of jobs, innovation, and digital life in India (and beyond).