AI Impact Summit 2026: Pichai, Altman meet Modi
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 was held in New Delhi (Feb 16-20), bringing together top tech minds—including Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman—plus 20 heads of state.
PM Modi participated in opening ceremonies and called for technology to be democratized so its benefits reach the masses.
Google, Tata Group, Indian government announce major investments
There were some major reveals: several companies showcased new products, while Google announced a $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam along with new undersea cables.
Tata Group is teaming up with OpenAI to build a massive data center, and India rolled out a $1.1 billion fund to boost homegrown AI startups.
US-India Pax Silica agreement to be a game changer
This summit isn't just about tech hype—it's about making AI accessible, affordable, and secure for everyone.
The US-India Pax Silica agreement aims to keep global AI supply chains safe.
If you're into tech or startups, these moves could shape the future of jobs, innovation, and digital life in India (and beyond).