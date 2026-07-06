AICTE to close 58 engineering and technical colleges in 2025-26
AICTE is closing 58 engineering and technical colleges across India for the 2025-26 academic year, mainly because of low student turnout and for not meeting required standards.
If you're already studying at one of these colleges, don't worry: current students can finish their courses, but no new admissions will happen.
Most AICTE closures affect private colleges
Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra top the list with 12 closures each, followed by Madhya Pradesh (eight), Telangana and Punjab (four each), while other states like Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have fewer.
Most affected colleges are private; only three are government-aided.
AICTE axed over 950 courses nationwide
Alongside college closures, AICTE has axed more than 950 engineering and technical courses nationwide for the same year, another sign that institutions need to keep up with quality standards.