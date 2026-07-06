AICTE to close 58 engineering and technical colleges in 2025-26 India Jul 06, 2026

AICTE is closing 58 engineering and technical colleges across India for the 2025-26 academic year, mainly because of low student turnout and for not meeting required standards.

If you're already studying at one of these colleges, don't worry: current students can finish their courses, but no new admissions will happen.