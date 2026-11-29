AIIMS Delhi completes India's 1st robotic-assisted DBS for Parkinson's
AIIMS Delhi just made history by performing India's first robotic-assisted deep brain stimulation (DBS) on a Parkinson's patient.
Using robotic technology, doctors were able to place electrodes in the brain with impressive precision, aiming to improve symptoms and cut down on side effects.
The procedure was the highlight of a workshop held from November 25 to 28 and was done in partnership with Tel Aviv University.
AIIMS workshop highlights DBS and AI
This breakthrough was the highlight of a four-day workshop at AIIMS, where international experts Prof. Jens Volkmann from Germany and Prof. Renato Munhoz from Canada shared insights on choosing patients and fine-tuning DBS treatment.
Dr. Genela Morris from Tel Aviv University also introduced an AI-based approach, showing how tech is shaping the future of Parkinson's care in India.