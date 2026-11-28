Reels on big screen! Meta brings Instagram to Indian TVs
What's the story
Meta has announced the launch of Instagram for TV in India. The new feature will let users watch their favorite creators, browse Reels, and catch up on content from friends on large screens. The announcement came during Meta's annual creator event, House of Instagram, in Mumbai. The service will be available on select Apple TV, Fire TV, and Google TV devices in the coming days.
User interaction
How to get started with Instagram for TV
The main idea behind Instagram for TV is to take the app out of the never-ending mobile scroll and into a shared space.
Users can get started by downloading the Instagram app on their supported devices and signing in with their account. They can also open Instagram for TV directly through a Settings bookmark on the mobile app.
The platform supports up to five accounts, providing a personalized viewing experience for everyone at home.
Account management
Users can create a dedicated Instagram on TV account
For users who want to keep their television viewing separate from their regular Instagram activity, Meta will offer the option of a dedicated account for Instagram on TV.
The Indian experience will focus on Reels and Stories, with support for horizontal Reels that can play in widescreen.
Users will also be able to browse photos and carousels posted on creator profiles.
Content discovery
Reels will be organized into channels based on interests
Instagram for TV will organize Reels into channels based on interests, popular content, and accounts users follow.
There will also be a Search feature to discover creators and videos, alongside access to Stories and profiles.
The platform will provide a television-friendly experience with auto-playing Reels that let viewers sit back and watch without manually moving from one video to another.
Casting feature
Users can cast Reels from their phones
Users can also cast Reels directly from their phones by connecting to the same Wi-Fi network, signing into Instagram for TV, and selecting the cast option on the mobile app.
This feature's availability may vary by device and rollout.
Another interesting addition is the Friends tab that brings together content from followed accounts and videos popular among friends in one place.
Safety measures
Meta's content standards for shared viewing experience
Instagram for TV will let viewers explore Reels, photos, and carousels available on individual accounts, along with profile details such as bios and follower counts.
Access will depend on each account's privacy settings.
Since the new experience is designed for shared viewing, Meta says it will follow content standards suited to a broad audience.
During the testing phase, Reels will generally follow the 13+ Content Ratings system recently introduced on Instagram's mobile app.