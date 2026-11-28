As mentioned, Pant achieved the milestone with his only maximum of the innings, hitting seamer Jacob Duffy over long-on.

He was dismissed for 23 off 39 balls, which also included a four.

As per Cricinfo, he has played 44 WTC matches so far and hit 89 sixes in total, doing so in just 76 innings.

This puts him ahead of Stokes by a margin of one six but in 20 fewer Tests.