Rishabh Pant becomes highest six-hitter in World Test Championship history
What's the story
Dashing Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has set a new record in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand by becoming the highest six-hitter in World Test Championship (WTC) history. He achieved this feat with his only maximum during India's first innings at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Pant surpassed former England captain Ben Stokes's record of 88 sixes since the championship's inception in 2019.
Record breaker
Pant races past Stokes
As mentioned, Pant achieved the milestone with his only maximum of the innings, hitting seamer Jacob Duffy over long-on.
He was dismissed for 23 off 39 balls, which also included a four.
As per Cricinfo, he has played 44 WTC matches so far and hit 89 sixes in total, doing so in just 76 innings.
This puts him ahead of Stokes by a margin of one six but in 20 fewer Tests.
Top contenders
Indian batters dominate WTC six-hitting charts
Four of the top-five spots in the WTC six-hitting charts are all occupied by Indian players.
After Pant and Stokes, former India captain Rohit Sharma comes third with 56 sixes in the WTC.
He is followed by current India skipper Shubman Gill (48 sixes) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (45).
Milestones
Second-most sixes in Tests
Pant has been on a record-breaking spree in the ongoing series.
In the previous Test at Wellington, he scored his ninth Test century and became the first visiting wicket-keeper to score hundreds in all SENA countries.
He also surpassed Brendon McCullum (107) as the second-highest six-hitter in Test cricket.
Pant has now completed 109 sixes in 92 innings across 54 Tests.
The Indian now only trails Stokes (138) in terms of Test maximums.
Information
Here are his WTC stats
Playing his 44th WTC Test, Pant has raced to 3,099 runs at a sensational average of 43.04. This includes 25 50-plus scores, including seven tons. During the series opener, Pant became the first designated keeper to complete 3,000 World Test Championship runs.
Test stats
Here are his Test numbers
Pant has now completed 3,876 runs at an impressive average of 44.55. His strike rate is also a fine 74.32.
He has scored 21 fifties besides nine tons.
517 of his runs have come across 14 innings against the Kiwis at 36.92. His tally includes a ton and three fifties.