With this effort, Pant became the first non-SENA wicketkeeper-batter to do so in all four SENA countries.

He achieved this milestone on Day 4 of the first Test at Basin Reserve, taking his tally to nine Test centuries in 53 matches.

The six that took him to three figures was vintage Pant as he charged down the track to a tossed-up delivery and launched it over long-off.