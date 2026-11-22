Rishabh Pant rewrites record books with Test hundred vs NZ
What's the story
Rishabh Pant has entered the record books by becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. He achieved this feat with a sensational 128-run knock on Day 4 of the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. During his stay, Pant also became the highest run-scorer as a designated wicketkeeper-batter in away Tests (matches played in the opposition's home country). Here we look at his knock and stats.
Milestone achievement
Pant's record-breaking century in Wellington
With this effort, Pant became the first non-SENA wicketkeeper-batter to do so in all four SENA countries.
He achieved this milestone on Day 4 of the first Test at Basin Reserve, taking his tally to nine Test centuries in 53 matches.
The six that took him to three figures was vintage Pant as he charged down the track to a tossed-up delivery and launched it over long-off.
Batting prowess
India's remarkable batting effort in Wellington
Pant scored a brilliant 128 off 153 balls, hitting 12 fours and eight sixes.
His innings was part of a remarkable batting effort from India.
KL Rahul led the way with 136, while Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 85, Devdutt Padikkal made 80, and Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a hundred, falling for 98.
This is just the second instance of each of a team's top five scoring 80 or more in a Test innings, as per Cricbuzz.
Notably, Pant added 100 runs with Gill, 68 runs with Anshul Kamboj (38), and 75 runs with Dhruv Jurel before departing.
New Zealand feat
Pant's 9th Test ton
The Wellington hundred was Pant's ninth in Test cricket, putting him third among wicket-keepers with the most Test centuries.
Australia's Adam Gilchrist leads the list with 17, followed by Zimbabwe's Andy Flower with 12.
Besides Pant, no other Indian keeper has even one Test ton in a SENA nation.
The southpaw joined Rahul joined Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul as Indian batters with Test tons in all four SENA countries.
Rahul also accomplished this set in the ongoing game.
Wicketkeeper records
Other records broken by Pant during his innings
Pant's attacking innings also took him past New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (107) on the list of most sixes in Test cricket, with a total of 108 sixes to his name.
The Indian now only trails England's Ben Stokes (138) in terms of Test maximums.
During his stay, Pant also became the first designated keeper to complete 3,000 World Test Championship runs.
Playing his 43rd WTC Test, Pant has raced to 3,076 runs at a sensational average of 43.32. This includes 25 50-plus scores, including seven tons.
More milestones
Highest run-scorer in away Tests among wicketkeeper-batters
Pant also went past Gilchrist (2,512) in terms of the keeper with the most runs in away Tests.
With this ton, the former has completed 2,617 runs from 36 away Tests at an average of 43.61.
His tally includes seven tons and 11 half-centuries.
Gilchrist (10) is the only keeper with more hundreds in these matches.
While Pant owns 67 maximums in away Tests, only Stokes (69) has more in this regard.
Test stats
Here are his Test numbers
In 53 Tests and 91 innings, Pant has completed 3,853 runs at an impressive average of 44.80.
His strike rate is also a fine 74.43. He has scored 21 fifties besides nine tons.
494 of his runs have come across 13 innings against the Kiwis at 38.
His tally includes a ton and three fifties.
Information
6,000 runs in FC cricket
With his 123rd run, Pant also brought up 6,000 runs in First-Class cricket. Playing his 82nd First-Class game, Pant has raced to 6,005 runs at a sensational average of 46-plus. It must be noted that Pant's strike rate is over 80 as he has also completed 200 sixes in the format. His tally includes 46 scores of 50 or more, including 14 tons. Pant's best FC score is a stunning 308.