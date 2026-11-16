AIIMS Delhi surgeons perform India's 1st in utero spinal surgery
AIIMS Delhi just pulled off India's first-ever in utero spinal surgery on a baby at 25 weeks, fixing a serious defect that can cause lifelong nerve problems.
The six-hour operation aimed to stop further damage before birth and give the baby a better shot at healthy development.
Family's surgery covered by government scheme
More than 30 specialists teamed up for this complex procedure, using cutting-edge technology like high-end microscopes and real-time ultrasound.
Thanks to a government health scheme, the family did not have to pay anything.
Doctors say that while the surgery helps prevent more nerve damage, it is not a complete cure, so both mother and baby will need ongoing care from here on out.