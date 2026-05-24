Twisha Sharma's 2nd autopsy begins after family raised concerns

A four-member team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) , Delhi, has commenced a second autopsy on Twisha Sharma in Bhopal. The decision comes after the Madhya Pradesh High Court intervened and her family raised concerns over the first post-mortem. Sharma, a model-turned-actor, was found hanging at her home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

Autopsy details Second autopsy ordered by HC Sharma's family has requested a multidisciplinary forensic, pathological, and radiological approach for the second autopsy. They want independent examinations of issues they say were overlooked in the first post-mortem. The Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered AIIMS Delhi to form a four-member team of senior doctors for this purpose on May 22. The team reached Bhopal late on Saturday night and started the second autopsy on Sunday.

Autopsy controversies Family raises concerns over 1st post-mortem Navnidhi Sharma, Twisha's father, submitted a detailed representation to the medical board with a copy of the high court order. He raised concerns about alleged blunt force injuries on his daughter's left arm and forearm. The family also pointed out that there was no detailed dissection to ascertain injury depth and age, nor any radiological examination of the neck and cervical structures.

Advertisement