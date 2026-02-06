AIIMS doctors perform ultrasounds in Antarctica from 12,000km away India Feb 06, 2026

AIIMS Delhi just made medical history by performing real-time ultrasounds on people at India's Maitri station in Antarctica—from over 12,000km away.

Thanks to telerobotic tech, doctors in Delhi controlled a robotic arm at the icy outpost and got instant scan results.

This happened on January 30 during AIIMS Research Day.