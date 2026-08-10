AIKS leads Maharashtra farmers across 23 districts demanding ₹2L reward
India
Farmers across 23 districts in Maharashtra are protesting for better government support.
Led by the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), they want a bigger ₹2 lakh reward for those who pay back loans on time, fairer crop insurance policies, and legal rights to the land they are cultivating.
Protests target July 2026 loan scheme
The protests target the new Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karzmukti scheme, launched in July 2026.
While it offers a ₹50,000 incentive to regular payers and waives huge loans for millions, AIKS leader Dr. Ajit Navale says this isn't enough and calls it unfair to responsible farmers.
If their demands aren't met soon, they're ready to step up their agitation on August 20.