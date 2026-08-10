AIKS leads Maharashtra farmers across 23 districts demanding ₹2L reward

The protests target the new Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karzmukti scheme, launched in July 2026.

While it offers a ₹50,000 incentive to regular payers and waives huge loans for millions, AIKS leader Dr. Ajit Navale says this isn't enough and calls it unfair to responsible farmers.

If their demands aren't met soon, they're ready to step up their agitation on August 20.