Ailapur woman who eloped with brother-in-law allegedly assaulted by in-laws
In Ailapur village, Telangana, a woman who eloped with her brother-in-law returned on September 2, only to be allegedly assaulted by her in-laws.
She and her brother-in-law had left together on August 24, 2026, sparking a missing person report from her husband.
When they came back on September 2, the couple told police it was a mutual decision.
Police deny caste panchayat claim
After their return, things got heated: her in-laws reportedly confronted and assaulted her.
While some viral videos claimed a caste panchayat punished her, police say that part isn't true.
The assault case is officially under investigation; as A. Ramulu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Metpalli subdivision, put it, further action will depend on the evidence gathered during the investigation.
The incident highlights ongoing concerns about women's safety and rights when it comes to choices like elopement.