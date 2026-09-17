5 Indian cricketers whose games are evolving rapidly
What's the story
Indian cricket's next wave is being shaped by players who are constantly adding new dimensions to their games. Whether through improved shot selection, greater consistency, tactical awareness or expanded roles, these cricketers are showing noticeable growth across formats. Their development suggests they are not content with relying solely on existing strengths, instead adapting their methods to meet tougher demands at the highest level.
#1
Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma has steadily expanded his batting range, becoming more than an aggressive powerplay hitter.
His ability to manipulate pace, attack spin and maintain intent deep into an innings has added greater flexibility to his game.
He is also developing as a useful left-arm spin option, giving India another dimension and making his overall package increasingly valuable in white-ball cricket.
#2
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal's development has been particularly intriguing because his attacking instincts are increasingly complemented by stronger game awareness.
He can dominate when conditions favor stroke-making, yet has shown the ability to construct longer innings and adjust his tempo.
His growing experience against high-quality bowling is helping him become a more complete batter capable of handling different situations and formats.
#3
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma is gradually developing into a batter with greater control over tempo and situation management.
Initially recognized for his fluent stroke-making, he has shown increasing maturity in rotating the strike and building innings before accelerating.
His ability to bring a sense of calmness in the middle has helped the side.
Varma has the credentials to evolve his offerings as per the game.
#4
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy has rapidly developed from a promising youngster into a player capable of handling greater responsibility.
His batting combines solid technique with the ability to accelerate, while his medium-pace bowling provides an additional option.
The biggest change has been his growing confidence in demanding situations.
With more exposure to international cricket, his tactical understanding and all-round skills should continue developing.
#5
Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar's game has evolved through his increasing ability to contribute across formats and situations.
His batting has become more assured, particularly when building partnerships. He has become an all-format player for India under head coach Gautam Gambhir.
With his off-spin and improving batting range, Sundar offers genuine all-round value.
His growing tactical awareness also allows him to adapt his approach according to match conditions and team requirements.