Asian Games 2026: Decoding five Indian gold medal prospects
What's the story
The Asian Games 2026 is set to start from September 19, 2026 and will continue till October 4. India's journey at the Asian Games 2026 will begin with teqball on Thursday, September 17, two days ahead of the opening ceremony. The 2026 Asian Games will be held in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. India are participating for the 20th time at Asian Games. Notably, there will be 35 sports in which India will participate. Here we decode 5 Indian gold medal prospects at Asian Games 2026.
Lovlina
Lovlina Borgohain (boxing)
India's Lovlina Borgohain won the silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG).
She will now be eager to perform strongly in the 75kg category at the Asian Games.
She was a silver medalist at the 2022 Asian Games and will aim to bag gold this time around.
Meanwhile, Lovlina won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in welterweight category.
Bhaker
Manu Bhaker (shooting)
Manu Bhaker has emerged as one of India's brightest shooting stars, bringing confidence and composure to major competitions.
Bhaker's sharp instincts and competitive mentality make her a serious medal contender.
With valuable international experience behind her, she will attract plenty of attention at the Asian Games.
Bhaker will be competing in both the women's 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events.
At the 2022 Asian Games, she won gold in 25m pistol team event. She is also a two-time Olympic medalist.
Chanu
Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting)
Mirabai Chanu will lead a five-member Indian weightlifting contingent at the Asian Games.
With her consistency and experience, Chanu will be one of the favorites to bag a medal for India at this event.
32-year-old Chanu bagged the gold recently at 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Chanu, who is a four-time CWG medalist, and a one-time Olympic silver medal winner, is chasing her maiden podium finish at the Asian Games.
Neeraj
Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw)
Neeraj Chopra is a two-time medalist at Asian Games (gold in 2018 and 2022).
He will chase a 3rd successive gold.
The javelin star combines extraordinary athleticism with consistency, producing powerful throws under immense pressure.
Neeraj is a two-time Olympic medalist and remains a star attraction.
India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj won the silver medal at 2026 CWG.
Neeraj finished behind Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga.
Aman
Aman Sehrawat (wrestling)
Aman Sehrawat will be one of India's leading wrestling hopes at the Asian Games.
The 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medalist has already shown his ability to handle high-pressure contests against elite opposition.
Competing in the 57kg category, Sehrawat's speed, attacking style and growing experience could make him a serious contender for the gold medal in Nagoya.
At the 2022 Asian Games, Sehrawat won the bronze medal in 57kg category.