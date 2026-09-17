Anthropic combines Claude chat and Cowork in single interface
What's the story
Anthropic has announced a major update, merging the front end of its Claude chat and Cowork into a single interface. The move is aimed at reducing confusion among users about which tab to use for different tasks. The new unified interface allows access to chat, Cowork, and Artifacts (Claude's interactive workspace feature) all within one window.
User convenience
New design automatically routes requests
The new design automatically routes requests, eliminating the need for users to switch between tabs or windows.
This is aimed at simplifying the user experience by reducing confusion about which feature to select.
The update also integrates Claude Design, a tool for website and prototype design introduced in April, into the main interface of Claude.
Feature enhancement
Introducing Claude Docs and Claude Slides
Along with the interface update, Anthropic is also launching new document and presentation tools.
The company has introduced Claude Docs and Claude Slides in beta mode, enabling users to create documents, presentations, and visual designs in a single conversation.
These tools will let users create and export documents to Google Docs or Microsoft Word, as well as presentations to PowerPoint or PDF files.
Rollout plan
Update will be available for Pro and Max subscription plans
The update will first be available for Pro and Max subscription plans on web, desktop, and mobile over the coming weeks. Later, it will be extended to Team and Free plans.
The move comes after an upgrade of Cowork's memory layer, which enables Claude to remember user context across chats.