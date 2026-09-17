Carabao Cup: Manchester United humiliated by Brighton at Old Trafford
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, Manchester United crashed out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford after Brighton came from two goals down to win 3-2 in Round 3. The defeat was particularly painful for United as it marked the first time they have lost at home after leading by two goals since 1976. Head coach Michael Carrick had to bring on skipper Bruno Fernandes in a desperate bid to salvage the game, but his efforts were in vain.
Match details
A look at the match summary
United started strong with Shea Lacey scoring on his first senior start in the eighth minute.
Two minutes later, Mason Mount doubled their lead with a rebound shot from a Marcus Rashford effort that had been blocked.
However, Brighton's Charalampos Kostoulas pulled one back just before half-time.
The second half saw Pascal Gross level the scores for Brighton before Maxim de Cuyper scored the winner.
Both these goals came in a space of four minutes as United collapsed.
Tactical decisions
Carrick's gamble backfires despite Lacey's brilliance
Carrick's decision to make eight changes in the starting lineup was criticized as it exposed the lack of depth in his squad.
Despite the defeat, Lacey's performance offered a glimmer of hope for United's future.
The 19-year-old midfielder scored his first-ever goal for United just inside Brighton's penalty area, firing a clinical finish into the bottom corner.
Defensive lapses
United's defense crumbles under pressure
United's defensive problems resurfaced in first-half stoppage time when Kostoulas punished poor marking from Ayden Heaven to score.
The setback rattled United as they conceded a 65th-minute equalizer by Gross, who controlled Luka Vuskovic's header and fired home from close range.
Brighton scored again when De Cuyper swept Kostoulas's pass into the net after sloppy defending by United.
Cup struggles
Third successive domestic cup defeat for United
The defeat against Brighton marks the third consecutive domestic cup loss for United, after a humiliating EFL Cup defeat at League Two Grimsby last season and Brighton's FA Cup victory at Old Trafford in January.
United have now been knocked out of two cups by Brighton in nine months.
The loss leaves Carrick under pressure to turn things around in their next Premier League match against Fulham on Sunday.
Information
United have started the season on a poor note
Carrick's United are 13th in the Premier League and after 4 matches own 4 points (W1 D1 L2). United did win their Champions League opener against minnows Sabah FC but have now suffered a terrible defeat against the Seagulls despite being 2-0 up early on.
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Contrasting records for United
As per Opta, United have lost at Old Trafford from 2+ goals ahead for the first time in over 50 years, since a 3-2 loss to Spurs in September 1976. Lacey is the first teenager to score on their first start for United since 18-year-old Rashford against FC Midtjylland in February 2016.