Carabao Cup: Manchester United humiliated by Brighton at Old Trafford

United started strong with Shea Lacey scoring on his first senior start in the eighth minute.

Two minutes later, Mason Mount doubled their lead with a rebound shot from a Marcus Rashford effort that had been blocked.

However, Brighton's Charalampos Kostoulas pulled one back just before half-time.

The second half saw Pascal Gross level the scores for Brighton before Maxim de Cuyper scored the winner.

Both these goals came in a space of four minutes as United collapsed.