Decoding England batters with centuries versus Sri Lanka in T20Is
What's the story
England humbled Sri Lanka by a margin of 119 runs in the 1st T20I held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Skipper Harry Brook led the charge with an unbeaten knock of 114 from 49 balls. England managed 254/4 in 20 overs before the visitors perished for 135. Brook became the 3rd Englishman with a hundred in T20Is versus Sri Lanka. We decode the same.
#1
Harry Brook (114* off 49 balls) - Southampton
Brook joined Jos Buttler when England were 31/1 after Aneurin Donald's dismissal in the 3rd over.
Brook, who scored 5 runs off the 1st 5 balls he faced, smashed 30 runs in the 5th over bowled by spinner Dunith Wellalage.
He went on to complete a 42-ball hundred in the 18th over.
Brook's 114* was laced with 10 fours and six sixes (SR: 232.65).
#2
Jos Buttler (101* off 67 balls) - Sharjah
In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England earned a 26-run win over Sri Lanka in a Group 1 duel.
Batting first, England rode on Buttler's terrific 101* off 67 balls at Sharjah. Buttler smashed six fours and six sixes.
His heroics helped England get to 163/4 in 20 overs.
In response, the Lankans perished for a score of 137, as per Cricinfo.
#3
Alex Hales (116* off 64 balls) - Chattogram
In ICC T20 World Cup 2014, Alex Hales helped England claim a superb six-wicket win.
The match held at Chattogram, saw Sri Lanka post a challenging 189/4 in 20 overs.
In response, England rode on Hales's superb 116* off 64 balls to win the match with 4 balls to spare.
Hales hit 11 fours and six sixes with Eoin Morgan (57) complementing him.