Decoding England batters with centuries versus Sri Lanka in T20Is

Brook joined Jos Buttler when England were 31/1 after Aneurin Donald's dismissal in the 3rd over.

Brook, who scored 5 runs off the 1st 5 balls he faced, smashed 30 runs in the 5th over bowled by spinner Dunith Wellalage.

He went on to complete a 42-ball hundred in the 18th over.

Brook's 114* was laced with 10 fours and six sixes (SR: 232.65).