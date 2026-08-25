AIMPLB to appeal Allahabad High Court hijab ruling in Prayagraj

The student wanted to join Class 11 at Tagore Public School but the school's dress code didn't allow headscarves.

The court also pointed out that no other Muslim students there wore hijabs.

AIMPLB member Khalid Rasheed Firangimahal called the hijab "Because hijab has always been an integral part of Islam."

"There is absolutely no issue with adhering to a prescribed dress code. But what if at the same time a girl student wants to follow her religious obligations? We feel that the court decision needs to be reviewed," adding that dress codes should still respect religious needs.

This case highlights the ongoing debate over balancing personal beliefs with school rules in India.