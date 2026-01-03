AIMSA urges safety for 3,000 Indian students in Iran as protests escalate
With protests over inflation and economic hardship rocking Iran for nearly a week, the All India Medical Students's Association (AIMSA) has asked the Indian government to step in and protect about 3,000 Indian medical students studying at 13 colleges there.
At least six people have died in the unrest so far.
AIMSA's vice president reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting better coordination with the embassy, helplines for students, and even an evacuation plan if things get worse.
Why should you care?
Most of these students are from Jammu & Kashmir and are currently stuck inside their dorms—classes canceled, banks closed, and armed forces patrolling outside.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has also appealed directly to PM Modi for help with nearly 2,000 Kashmiri students stranded.
While this situation isn't as widespread as the Mahsa Amini protests of 2022, it's still tense on campus—exams postponed and hospital duties looming next week.
For many young Indians abroad right now, safety is a real concern.