Next Article
Bengaluru: Man arrested for molesting doctor after night shift
India
A 21-year-old man named Rakesh was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly molesting a young doctor as she returned home from her night shift on December 17, 2025.
He approached her near her PG in AGB Layout, pretending to ask for directions, then groped her before fleeing when she called for help.
Swift police action using CCTV
The incident was caught on local CCTV cameras. After the doctor, a postgrad at Saptagiri Medical College, reported the attack, police quickly analyzed footage and used tech surveillance to track down and arrest Rakesh.
The arrest was made public on January 3, 2026.