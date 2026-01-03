'Rats destroyed evidence': Man acquitted of drug charges in Ranchi
A Ranchi court just let a man walk free after police claimed rats had eaten 200kg of ganja—yes, seriously.
Back in January 2022, police stopped a white Bolero on NH-20 for suspected marijuana trafficking. Three people bolted, one was arrested with the stash.
Witness confusion and missing evidence
When the case went to trial, things fell apart fast: witnesses couldn't agree on basic details like the car's color or even who caught the accused.
To make it messier, police later said rats had destroyed all the seized ganja at the station.
Court calls out sloppy work
On December 19, 2025, Judge Anand Prakash ruled there was no solid link between the accused and the drugs or vehicle.
With so many gaps and lost evidence, he called out "gross negligence" by authorities—and cleared Indrajit Rai of all charges under anti-drug laws.