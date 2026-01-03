Next Article
Tamil Nadu temple festival sparks row over Savarkar slogans
India
Things got tense at the Margazhi Perunthiruvizha festival in Kanyakumari when some people started chanting slogans praising Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a temple chariot procession.
HR&CE Minister Sekar Babu, who was there, wasn't happy about it—his objection quickly turned the moment into a political flashpoint.
Political blame game and Savarkar's legacy
The incident drew sharp reactions: AIADMK and BJP leaders accused Babu of mishandling things and claimed it disturbed peace.
Meanwhile, another minister, Mano Thangaraj, blamed BJP and certain religious groups for stirring trouble, saying the slogans disrupted the temple's atmosphere on purpose.
The incident highlights the continued sensitivity around Savarkar's legacy in Indian politics.