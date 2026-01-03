Booking unreserved tickets will only be allowed via RailOne app
What's the story
The Indian Railways has announced that the UTS Mobile App will be discontinued from March 1, 2026. The RailOne App will then be the only authorized platform for unreserved ticket booking. The move is aimed at increasing digital adoption and simplifying the ticket booking process. To encourage its use, a 3% discount on ticket bookings through the RailOne app will be offered from January 14.
App features
RailOne app to offer comprehensive services
The RailOne app will replace the UTS app and is set to offer all railway services, including unreserved and reserved ticket bookings. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had launched the RailOne app in July 2025 on the 40th Foundation Day of Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). The all-in-one application can be downloaded from both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.
Performance goals
Southern Railway's performance and targets
Southern Railway has recorded 29.5% of unreserved ticket bookings via mobile apps, making it one of the best-performing zones. The Railway Board has asked Southern Railway to step up its efforts to achieve a target of around 40% mobile-based unreserved ticket bookings through the RailOne App by March 1, 2026. This needs focused measures such as passenger awareness campaigns and ongoing monitoring to increase RailOne platform usage.