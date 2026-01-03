Booking unreserved tickets will only be allowed via RailOne app

The RailOne app will replace the UTS app

The Indian Railways has announced that the UTS Mobile App will be discontinued from March 1, 2026. The RailOne App will then be the only authorized platform for unreserved ticket booking. The move is aimed at increasing digital adoption and simplifying the ticket booking process. To encourage its use, a 3% discount on ticket bookings through the RailOne app will be offered from January 14.