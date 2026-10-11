Air Chief Marshal AP Singh's farewell Tejas flight at Jodhpur
India
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is wrapping up his career with one last flight in India's homegrown Tejas fighter at Jodhpur this Sunday.
His farewell sortie is part of the big Tarang Shakti combat exercise, and it's a proud moment for Indian aviation as Singh retires on October 31.
Tarang Shakti concludes with F-35 debut
Tarang Shakti concludes on Monday, after bringing together 150 Indian and foreign aircraft, including India's Sukhoi-30s, Rafales, and even six US F-35 stealth jets making their debut.
While the IAF didn't get full access to the F-35s (something Singh pointed out), the exercise highlights growing international defense ties and shows off India's new LCA Mk-1A, which is finally nearing induction into the IAF.