Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit details threats to defense secrets
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit just opened up about the different ways people try to steal defense secrets: think "honey traps," cyber snooping, and even insider threats.
He pointed out that it's not just spies, but also things like multi-level marketing schemes and loan sharks trying to get at sensitive info by targeting defense personnel.
Air chief cites DRDO collaboration
Even with strong security technology in place, insider threats are still a big concern.
To tackle this, some technical solutions and some institutional solutions are already in place, and works closely with DRDO and we have an agency which gives advice to private sector people on how to use their network to help everyone, from public teams to private companies, follow cybersecurity best practices.
By sticking to these guidelines and using trusted software, they're making it much tougher for anyone trying to pull off espionage tricks.