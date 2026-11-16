Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit urges IAF readiness against China
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is staying sharp and ready to handle any moves from China, according to Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.
Speaking at a national security summit, he pointed out how important it is for the IAF to keep watch in these tense "no peace, no war" times and be prepared for anything.
Dixit outlines VAYU, 114 Rafale jets
Dixit shared that the IAF wants to strengthen its combat power by bringing in more homegrown technology and updating its current fleet.
Right now, they have 29 fighter squadrons, less than what's ideal, so a big plan is underway to get 114 Rafale jets from France.
He also talked about his "VAYU" vision: staying alert, building self-reliance, encouraging new ideas, and working together as a team.